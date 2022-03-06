WORLD
3 MIN READ
North Korea claims new test of spy satellite component
Pyongyang reportedly tested the spy satellite’s data transmission and reception system, as well as its ground-based control systems.
North Korea claims new test of spy satellite component
A reconnaissance satellite is among a long wish-list of new weapons systems that Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to introduce to cope with what he calls US hostility. / Reuters
March 6, 2022

North Korea has performed key tests needed to develop a spy satellite, in the second such tests in about a week, indicating the country intends to conduct a prohibited long-range rocket launch soon.

On Sunday, the North’s Korean Central News Agency said it had conducted “another important test” the previous day under its plan to develop a reconnaissance satellite.

It said authorities tested the satellite’s data transmission and reception system and its ground-based control systems.

The KCNA dispatch didn’t directly mention any missile or rocket launches to conduct such satellite-related tests, but apparently referred to the North’s ninth round of missile launches this year, spotted on Saturday.

READ MORE: North Korea conducts ‘significant’ test for developing spy satellite

'Coping with US hostility'

The moves come as North Korea has been carrying out a spate of ballistic missile launches in what experts call an attempt to add new weapons systems to its arsenal.

Recommended

Experts also interpret the launches as a means to pressure the United States into making concessions amid stalled diplomacy.

North Korea said it tested a camera designed to be placed on a reconnaissance satellite and released space-based photos of Earth last Monday, a day after its rivals said it conducted a ballistic missile launch.

A reconnaissance satellite is among a long wish-list of new weapons systems that Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to introduce to cope with what he calls US hostility.

To operate a spy satellite, North Korea must launch a long-range rocket to put it into orbit. 

The United Nations bans such a launch because it is considered as a cover for testing long-range missile technology.

It’s unclear if North Korea has developed a sufficiently capable camera to be installed on a spy satellite, as the satellite photos the country released last Monday didn’t include high-resolution imagery.

North Korea put its first and second Earth observation satellites into orbit in 2012 and 2016. Those launches are believed to have contributed to a missile development program.

READ MORE: North Korea fires 'potential ballistic missile'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows