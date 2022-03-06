North Korea has performed key tests needed to develop a spy satellite, in the second such tests in about a week, indicating the country intends to conduct a prohibited long-range rocket launch soon.

On Sunday, the North’s Korean Central News Agency said it had conducted “another important test” the previous day under its plan to develop a reconnaissance satellite.

It said authorities tested the satellite’s data transmission and reception system and its ground-based control systems.

The KCNA dispatch didn’t directly mention any missile or rocket launches to conduct such satellite-related tests, but apparently referred to the North’s ninth round of missile launches this year, spotted on Saturday.

'Coping with US hostility'

The moves come as North Korea has been carrying out a spate of ballistic missile launches in what experts call an attempt to add new weapons systems to its arsenal.