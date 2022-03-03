Despite the mandate of Libya’s UN-backed and internationally recognised government expiring in June, it is still capable of organising the elections as per the UN-sponsored roadmap. However, the eastern-based Tobruk parliament, House of Representatives (HoR), has designated a parallel and rival government in a bid to replace the legitimate PM, Abdulhamid Dbeibah.

Most recently, the pro-Haftar HoR has given its confidence vote to the Fathi Bashagha-led rival government to challenge the UN-backed government and the overwhelming majority of Libyans.

On Wednesday, commenting on the developments, Libyan PM Abdulhamid Dbeibah in a video statement said “giving confidence to a new government by the House of Representatives (HoR) is a conspiracy to legitimise mandate extension for the HoR itself”.

During his speech, Dbeibah stated that the approval process for a parallel government was fabricated by the HoR.

The UN has urged Libyans to remain calm and avoid any incitement to violence, hate speech, and disinformation.

Abdulkader Assad, the Libyan journalist, told TRT World that, “it's hard to predict what can or cannot Bashagha do to be in control of the government from inside Tripoli because for him, Tripoli is where he wants to be based and any other city like Benghazi or Sirte would be equivalent to non-existence for his government.”

According to Sami Hamdi, Managing Director of the International Interest, a global risk and intelligence company, “Fathi Bashagha's ability to remove Dbeibah depends entirely on the extent to which he can win over the numerous militias in Tripoli.”

“Without the support of these militias, Bashagha will not be able to peacefully (nor physically) remove Dbeibah,” Hamdi tells TRT World.

Assad says major - but not all major - armed groups issued a statement in support of Dbeibah as PM.