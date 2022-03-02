A Yemeni Houthi rebel strike on a military camp in the country's northwest has killed nine Sudanese soldiers from a pro-government coalition.

"Nine members of the Sudanese forces were killed and 30 others wounded this morning by a Houthi missile," a Yemeni defence ministry source said on Wednesday.

The attack targeted a military camp in Midi, in Hajjah province near the border with Saudi Arabia, the source added, requesting anonymity.

Another defence ministry official confirmed the toll.

A reported Houthi attack on coalition sites in the same province in mid-December killed 14 Sudanese soldiers.

The Saudi-led military coalition has been supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government since 2015 in its battle against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Houthis control much of the country's north, including the capital Sanaa.

