In the past two decades, the Russian state and its armed forces have mastered the conduct of information warfare. Moscow’s paradigm for this type of war targets primarily “the consciousness of the masses.” The Russian approach combines military and nonmilitary aspects and proceeds to deny, exploit, influence, corrupt, or destroy the adversary’s information. As such, it is a force multiplier that brings enormous dividends to Moscow at relatively low costs, all at the service of an ideology advocating Russian patriotism and the resurgence of Russia as a superpower.

Russia’s illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea in 2014 was a textbook example of how information warfare facilitated this operation, nullifying any consequential resistance. President Vladimir Putin boasted at the time that “no one was even injured.”

Russia’s information warfare is often routed via a nexus of institutional channels, ranging from RT television (formerly known as Russia Today) to Sputnik multimedia, multilingual YouTube channels, and social media accounts. These channels were the conduit for multiple information campaigns against Western governments, prompting several high-level official complaints.

Authorised disclosures

In the current war against Ukraine, though, Russia’s info-warriors seem suddenly slack and impotent, failing miserably in the war of narratives. These are still early days, but there is something amiss.

This can be attributed, in part, to the US/UK intelligence agencies changing their strategy. Traditionally, they rarely presented their materials to the public. After circulating weapons of mass destruction (WMD) falsehoods in the run-up to the 2003 War on Iraq, these agencies became more reserved, not divulging evidence, even when faced with Russian provocations.

Nevertheless, when Moscow began massing troops on Ukraine’s borders, the Biden administration shifted its stance. It became very vocal about Russian movements, manoeuvres, and planning. It decided to counter the Kremlin’s shadowy manoeuvres with solid facts.

Consequently, the US/UK national security agencies engaged in concerted and more frequent “authorised disclosures” to allied entities and the media. They have released copious details, warning about possible fake terrorist plots and false flag operations. They have given almost a daily assessment of the troops’ movements and likely plans.

While this approach did not prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, it seems to have scrambled many of the Kremlin’s tactics and may have even created doubt and confusion in the minds of Russian planners. At the very least, this move has prevented the Russian narrative from creating a casus belli that justifies the invasion. Importantly, it has also prepared the world opinion for what was coming.

Enter OSINT

Another factor is the rise of open-source intelligence (OSINT), which dented the Kremlin’s info-war supremacy. OSINT is a form of collective analysis of publicly available intelligence, conducted primarily via tech-savvy volunteer activists who bring their field expertise to verify the information and analyse sources.

Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian tensions, this virtual community has joined forces to debunk fake news and assert the credibility of information. As they often present their findings in real-time, OSINT experts have been feeding the “Twittersphere” with timely and pertinent analysis even quicker than renowned news agencies and defence analysts.