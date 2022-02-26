WORLD
3 MIN READ
China's Xi stresses cooperation with North Korea under 'new situation'
Chinese leader Xi Jinping told North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un that Beijing was ready to "develop the China-DPRK relations," reports Korean Central News Agency.
China's Xi stresses cooperation with North Korea under 'new situation'
Beijing is Pyongyang's most important ally and economic benefactor. / Reuters Archive
February 26, 2022

China's President Xi Jinping has emphasised the importance of cooperation between Beijing and Pyongyang in an unspecified "new situation".

In his message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Xi said Beijing was ready to "develop the China-DPRK relations of friendship and cooperation" under a "new situation", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday.

KCNA did not further elaborate on what the "new situation" entailed.

North Korea, officially known as the DPRK, carried out an unprecedented seven weapon tests in January, including its most powerful missile since 2017.

Negotiations with the United States is at a standstill.

North Korea paused testing during the Beijing Winter Olympics, with analysts saying the decision could have been made out of deference to China.

READ MORE:China urges 'flexibility' on North Korea to reduce tensions

 Most important ally

Recommended

Beijing is Pyongyang's most important ally and economic benefactor, their relationship forged in the bloodshed of the Korean War in the 1950s.

North Korea is reeling economically from a self-imposed coronavirus blockade, and restarted cross-border trade with Beijing last month.

China accounts for more than 90 percent of the isolated country's bilateral trade.

Pyongyang is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

But regardless, it has warned it could abandon its self-imposed moratorium and resume testing intercontinental ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons.

Some experts have warned that with the eyes of the world focussed on the Russian attack on Ukraine, North Korea might take the opportunity to test-fire long-range missiles.

READ MORE:Moon warns new long-range missile test by North Korea would spark crisis

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows