China's President Xi Jinping has emphasised the importance of cooperation between Beijing and Pyongyang in an unspecified "new situation".

In his message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Xi said Beijing was ready to "develop the China-DPRK relations of friendship and cooperation" under a "new situation", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday.

KCNA did not further elaborate on what the "new situation" entailed.

North Korea, officially known as the DPRK, carried out an unprecedented seven weapon tests in January, including its most powerful missile since 2017.

Negotiations with the United States is at a standstill.

North Korea paused testing during the Beijing Winter Olympics, with analysts saying the decision could have been made out of deference to China.

Most important ally