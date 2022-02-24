IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned the conflict in Ukraine will have repercussions on the global economic recovery.

Following Russia's attack on its neighbour, Georgieva said on Thursday she was "deeply concerned" about the impact on the people of Ukraine, and cautioned that the fighting "adds significant economic risk for the region & the world."

The International Monetary Fund continues to assess the economic impact, but will "stand ready to support our members as needed," she said on Twitter.

The Washington-based crisis lender is in the process of deploying $2.2 billion in assistance to Ukraine under a loan program set to end in June.

Georgieva has said the fund could provide aid to other countries impacted by any spillover effects of the conflict if needed.

The building conflict already has sent oil prices soaring to their highest level since 2014, adding to worrying global inflation pressures.

READ MORE:World Bank prepares to disburse up to $350 million to Ukraine

Economic growth at risk

The United States and European powers later Thursday are expected to ratchet up economic sanctions against Russia, which economists warn also could bite the global economy as it reels from the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.