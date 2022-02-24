Russian military jets are flying over Ukrainian airspace, targeting the country’s military infrastructure, missiles are pounding different cities—from capital Kiev to Kharkiv—and troops have entered Odessa, a Black Sea port-city, according to Moscow and video footage from different sources.

But Vladimir Putin believes it’s not an act of war. "Our plans are not to occupy Ukraine, we do not plan to impose ourselves on anyone," the Russian president said. He also added that if Ukrainian forces want to live further, they need to lay down arms and go home.

All these appear to have some serious contradictions for even the layman.

“His words are known as maskirovka, which means 'disguise' in Russian, a military tactic widely used in the former communist Soviet political language, referring to military deception,” says Esref Yalinkilicli, a Moscow-based Eurasia analyst, who has followed Putin and Russia for years.

“Westerners call it false flag operations,” Yalinkilicli tells TRT World. “They deceived the world’s public opinion, saying that ‘We are retreating’, ‘We retreated’ or ‘We will retreat’,” says the political analyst. “But they would not pull back.”

Matthew Bryza, the former US ambassador to Azerbaijan and non-resident fellow in the Atlantic Institute, terms Putin’s words “a false statement”.

“He has been saying for months that ‘We don’t want to invade Ukraine and US claims over Russian objectives were examples of hysteria’. And now he has invaded,” Bryza tells TRT World.

“The speech was simply aimed at providing domestic Russian justification for invading Ukraine” because "the invasion is very unpopular among Russians”, who did not expect such an attack on their neighbouring state, according to the former American diplomat.

Bryza also found Putin’s comparison of Ukraine to the Nazis “ridiculous”, saying that it was, in fact, the Russian leader’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, which is similar to Hitler’s tactics to annex Austria called the Anschluss in March 1938, prior to WWII. “Remember that it was Moscow and Berlin that started WWII by attacking Poland in September 1939 simultaneously,” he says.

Some parts of pre-War Poland became parts of current Ukraine after WWII arrangements.

While analysts argue whether the current attack is an act of war or not, “Russians attacked 17 different regions of Ukraine and these explosions people see are true,” Yalinkilicli says. Right now, what they are doing is not a limited operation, going far beyond separatist-held eastern Donbass region, targeting various locations across Ukraine, according to Yalinkilicli.

“Military infrastructure, air defence systems, military airports and the air force in Ukraine were disabled with high-precision weapons,” said a written statement from the Russian Defence Ministry today.

Where will things end

Putin’s elusive language does not suggest any limits over the ongoing Russian operation.

He also starkly warned anyone “who might be tempted to meddle in the ongoing events: whoever tries to stand in our way or create threats for our country … people should know Russia’s response will be immediate and lead you to consequences you have never encountered in your history".

Yalinkilicli says Russia wants “to turn the Ukrainian government into a dysfunctional state”.

If the attack turns into a full-fledged war between Russia and Ukraine, it would mark a first between the two nations.

“According to Putin, they are supposed to be one nation,” says Yalinkilicli, who studied Russian history. “Russians think that their history began with Kievan Rus in the 9th century,” he adds, referring to the first Russian state in history.

“The point of Ukraine [for Russians] is its emotional historical resonance and sense of security violated in the event of it becoming a US puppet. So it has an intangible emotional value [for Russians],” says Gregory Simons, an associate professor at the Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University.

“A problem with this conflict is the potential for emotions to take hold. And policymakers in the US and EU are supporting this path,” Simons tells TRT World, indicating that the conflict could get bigger.