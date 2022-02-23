Cyclone Emnati has crashed into Madagascar's southeastern coast, ripping roofs off houses and raising fears of flooding in a region battered by another tropical storm just weeks ago.

Emnati made landfall early on Wednesday in Manakara Atsimo district, with average sustained winds of 135 kilometres per hour (84 mph) and gusts as strong as 190 kph (118 mph).

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries, but local authorities reported extensive damage to houses and other buildings in at least one southeastern city.

Madagascar's National Office for Risk and Disaster Management estimates more than 250,000 people could be impacted by the cyclone. Over 30,000 people have been moved to safety.

The Emnati system had weakened as it worked its way over the Indian Ocean toward Madagascar, the meteorology department said, but it warned that flooding was still likely.

Fourth cyclone