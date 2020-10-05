Russia came to the rescue in late September 2015 and saved the Assad regime from certain collapse at the hands of the armed opposition. Since then, it has managed to establish itself as the key player in Syria.

However, recent actions by the Kremlin cast doubt on its commitment to a political settlement that satisfies even the minimum requirements needed for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Is Russia serious about modifying the regime’s behaviour? If so, does it wield enough influence to bring about a meaningful resolution underpinned by genuine political change?

The Kremlin’s notion of political change in Syria is inexorably linked to its own strategic and economic objectives. This includes securing its sole naval base in the Mediterranean, located in Tartous, buttressing its lucrative contracts in the energy and mineral sectors, such as oil, gas, and phosphate, and attempting to expand its reach in the Middle East. These imperatives require a stable client in Damascus.

The notoriously brutal and inflexible regime of Syrian President Bashar al Assad has shown little willingness to concede to popular demands or engage in meaningful negotiations with the opposition. Its acceptance in discussing constitutional change within the framework of the Constitutional Committee has proven to be a mere tactic meant to placate its Russian sponsors while also buying time to mobilise in preparation of military offensives aimed at recapturing swathes of territory lost throughout the conflict.

Yet, Moscow’s signals regarding a settlement to the conflict have been neither clear nor consistent. On 7 September, during a visit to Damascus by a Russian delegation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that constitutional change is a “sovereign matter,” effectively echoing the official line of the regime.

In reality, this signalling denotes Russia’s tacit support for a status quo in which the regime can with impunity veto any constitutional proposals it deems unacceptable. Lavrov’s position reinforces the notion that the constitutional ‘process’ in practice represents a Russian ploy intended to circumvent the implementation of a genuine resolution based on the international consensus.

The 2012 Geneva Communique – based on Security Council Resolutions 2042 and 2043 – called for the implementation of a ceasefire, a transitional body with full power and free and fair elections supervised by the UN. Passed unanimously in 2015, Resolution 2254 later reaffirmed its basic tenets. In principle, Russia claims to support this process.

However, Lavrov’s comments are bound to discourage the opposition from participating in further negotiations. Currently, only 50 of 150 members of the Committee are staffed by opposition figures. The other 100 are evenly divided between representatives from Damascus and Syrian “civil society” delegates – many of whom are hand-picked by the top echelons of the regime.

Assad’s underhanded tactics and endless procrastination have made the opposition dependent on Russian support. Here, Russia has played an insidious game of avoiding any moves that could publicly implicate it for the failure to produce concrete results while also guaranteeing very little to the opposition.

In addition, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin have been tested by the latter’s failure to check the regime’s behaviour in zones where Moscow and Ankara have fashioned an agreement regarding the rules of engagement.