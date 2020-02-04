Nigeria has begun working on the security and information-sharing requirements for the lifting of a US travel ban on prospective immigrants from the African nation, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Washington with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Onyeama said Nigeria was 'blindsided' by the US decision on Friday to add it and five other nations to an expanded version of the US visa ban.

US President Donald Trump issued an expanded version of his travel ban on Friday as part of a presidential proclamation, which said Washington would suspend the issuance of visas that can lead to permanent residency for nationals of Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Nigeria.

Temporary visas for tourists, business people, students and workers from those nations will not be affected, it said.

US officials said the countries failed to meet US security and information-sharing standards, which necessitated the new restrictions.

"We've identified all those requirements and we have actually started working on all them," Onyeama said. "It is actually very straightforward and it was very gratifying to come here and meet with US officials and to understand more clearly the reasoning behind it," he said.

"We look forward to being taken off this visa restriction list," Onyeama said, once all the criteria are met. Pompeo also said he was 'optimistic' that Nigeria would make the necessary changes.