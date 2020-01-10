“Don’t spread Islam in the Czech Republic! Otherwise we’ll kill you.” On January 4, racist and bigoted graffiti was discovered on the walls of a mosque in Brno, the Czech Republic's second largest city. The country’s first ever mosque, which was built in 1998, has survived many attacks from the far-right as well as radical leftist groups.

A piece of pork was hung on the mosque’s front door and pig bones were scattered around its entrance in 2013. Two years later, its windows were smashed and the entrance wall was sprayed with engine oil.

There are 20,000 Muslims in the Czech Republic, or Czechia, representing 0.2 percent of the country's 10.8 million population. Despite being a tiny minority, they have often faced hostility and antagonism from the majority community, which, according to a study conducted by Harvard University, displays a higher level of racial bias, particularly toward Muslims, compared to any other European country.

"People are very racist in Brno and there is always some incident taking place there, especially with regards to the mosque or Muslims. They hate Muslims. Pretty much the entire eastern Europe is very racist and anti-Muslim," said Manzoor Hussain Sahi, a 36-year-old Pakistani national who spent three years in Prague as a student.

Because of growing hate crimes targeting Czech Republic's Muslims, Sahi said, he left the country and recently moved to Ireland.

"To be honest, in academic institutes, there is no islamophobia. I and my Muslim colleagues did not face any kind of hate related to Islam in academia. It's only in public. They really feel afraid by seeing a Muslim standing next to them. But this thing again happens in some specific groups. People feel unsafe when they see veil-wearing women," he said.

"During my stay, I experienced one incident in Brno. I was travelling with my friend and one guy started screaming at me but all the other passengers requested him to get off the bus otherwise they will throw him away. At the next stop, he got off."

Defensive nationalism is the main feature of modern day Czechia. The fear of annihilation at the hands of immigrants stoked by far-right politicians across the central European nations has also enveloped the country, which to this day defines its territorial nationality with language. So if you don’t speak Czech, you are a suspect and in worst case scenarios an ‘evil’ foreigner.

One of the most atheist countries in the world, the Czech Republic ranks in third place, following China and Japan, for its number of convinced atheists. The communist era and ongoing secularisation has left just 20 percent of the population with formal affiliation to any religion. About 10.3 percent practise the Catholic branch of Christianity, 0.8 percent are protestants, and nine percent follow other faiths.

Arabs who came to study in Czech Republic and those from the Caucasus and Balkans largely comprise Czechia's Muslim community. Though the minority keeps a low profile, isolated controversies arise from time to time. At times the issue can be as trivial as allowing halal slaughter or hijab-clad girls in schools.

The smouldering bigotry against Muslims took a brazen turn as refugees from war-affected Middle Eastern countries arrived in ones and twos in eastern and central Europe from 2015 onwards.