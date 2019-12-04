The Czech Republic's chief prosecutor said on Wednesday he was reopening an investigation into EU subsidy fraud involving billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis that was dropped in September.

Babis, a 65-year-old mogul pegged by Forbes as the fourth wealthiest Czech, is suspected of abusing special EU small business subsidies to create his luxury Stork Nest resort and farm near Prague in 2007, four years before he entered politics.

Police allege that Babis had only temporarily removed the farm from his Agrofert holding, the largest Czech agricultural and food company, to make it eligible for the subsidy.

Babis has long denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Prague prosecutors cleared Babis, his family members and aides in September, saying the farm met the definition of an independent small or medium-sized company.

"There are shortcomings in assessing the deed and also in the legal assessment" of the case, Czech chief prosecutor Pavel Zeman told reporters on Wednesday.

He also highlighted "an incorrect assessment of evidence and of links between the companies" to explain why the prosecution will resume.

Zeman added that the prosecution only involves Babis and his aide Jana Mayerova, while Babis' family members including his wife were cleared.

"I'm very happy and relieved to see the prosecution of my family, my wife and daughter, halted for good," Babis told the DNES newspaper, which is a part of Agrofert.

The country's President Milos Zeman, Babis' ally, said earlier that he would hand Babis abolition should prosecutors reopen the case.

But Babis said on Wednesday that would not be necessary.

"I am convinced I haven't done anything illegal," he said.