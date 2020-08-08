Hong Kong's leader and China's top representative in the city have taken pot shots at the US after the Trump administration sanctioned them and nine other officials for allegedly cracking down on freedom and undermining the local autonomy of the former British colony.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam took to Facebook on Saturday to say that the US got her address wrong, listing the official address of her chief deputy instead. She noted that she was the deputy when she applied for her US visa in 2016.

“By the way, my entry visa to the US is valid until 2026. Since I have no desire to visit this country, it looks like I can take the initiative to cancel it," Lam said.

The sanctions, announced on Friday by the US Treasury Department, block all property or other assets that the individuals have within US jurisdiction.

Beijing's top representative office in Hong Kong said the sanctions were "clowning actions" that would not frighten or intimidate Chinese people.

"The unscrupulous intentions of the US politicians to support the anti-China chaos in Hong Kong have been revealed, and their clowning actions are really ridiculous," the Liaison Office said in a statement. "Intimidation and threats cannot frighten the Chinese people."

'Unreasonable and barbarous'

Luo Huining, the director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, said being included on the list shows that he has done what he should for the city and his country.

“I don’t have a penny of assets abroad. Isn’t it in vain to impose ‘sanctions’? Of course, I can also send $100 to Mr Trump for freezing,” he said in a statement on the office’s website.

Hong Kong Commerce Secretary Edward Yau, who wasn't sanctioned, called the sanctions “unreasonable and barbarous” and said they would harm US interests in the city, an Asian financial and shipping hub.