Hong Kong protests started on March 31 over an extradition bill show no signs of abating, despite promises by the chief executive to withdraw the bill. Meanwhile, China seems adamant not to give in to the protesters' demands.

A university student runs from riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. (Tyrone Siu / Reuters)

Protests in Hong Kong that began over an extradition bill to mainland China have continued, growing bigger and more violent. Even though Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam said in September she will withdraw the controversial bill, her announcement could not curb the protests that have been going on for almost six months.

A student at a Hong Kong university who reportedly fell from one floor to another in a parking lot died early on November 8 morning. His death was the first during the anti-Beijing demonstrations that have roiled the city and set the stage for fresh unrest.

On Monday, November 11, morning local time, Hong Kong police shot a 21-year old protester who is now in critical condition.

CNBC said the officer involved in the shooting fired three times according to the police spokesperson. That incident occurred at around 7AM outside the Sai Wan Ho Mass Transit Railway station.

In a separate incident on Monday, a man who accosted black-clad protesters and defended China was doused with flammable liquid and set on fire casually, as if his life meant nothing. The video of the incident made the rounds on Twitter. [Warning: GRAPHIC CONTENT]

That incident, CNBC reported Hong Kong police saying at an afternoon press conference, occurred at the Ma On Shan MTR station and that the man is in critical condition at a hospital.

Here’s a quick look at what’s been happening in the past 24 hours.

A man reacts as police fires water cannon to disperse bystanders in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong on November 10, 2019. (Philip Fong / AFP)

Protesters prepare to help a parent and his child go down an escalator after moving a barricade they had set up earlier in the Citywalk shopping mall in the Tsuen Wan district of the New Territories in Hong Kong on November 10, 2019. Fresh unrest broke out on November 10 with activists and police clashing in multiple neighbourhoods after protesters held flashmob protests and vandalism sprees inside malls. (Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

People react after a tear gas canister fired by police lands amongst them during a standoff with protesters and residents in the Tsuen Wan district of the New Territories in Hong Kong on November 10, 2019. (Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Volunteer medics help a resident who was pepper sprayed by police at the Citywalk shopping mall in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong on November 10, 2019. (Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Police stand guard after entering the Citywalk shopping mall in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong on November 10, 2019. (Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Bystanders record footage with their mobile phones as a barricade set up by protesters burns in the Tuen Mun district of Hong Kong on November 10, 2019. The international finance hub has been upended by five months of huge and increasingly violent rallies, but Beijing has refused to give in to most of the movement's demands. (Philip Fong / AFP)

A man cries after laying a flower during a vigil in Hong Kong on November 10, 2019, in memory of university student Alex Chow, 22, who succumbed on November 8 to head injuries sustained during a fall as police skirmished with demonstrators last weekend. (Dale De La Rey / AFP)

People attend a vigil in Hong Kong on November 10, 2019, in memory of university student Alex Chow, 22. (Dale De La Rey / AFP)

A still image from a social media video shows a police officer aiming his gun as a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, China November 11, 2019. (Cupid Producer / Reuters)

A man walks past a blood scene where an anti-Beijing protester was shot by a policeman in Hong Kong on November 11, 2019. A Hong Kong police officer shot at masked protesters –– hitting at least one in the torso -- during clashes broadcast live on Facebook, as the city's rush hour was interrupted by protests. (Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

A pedestrian looks at debris thrown on the road by protesters in the Sai Wan Ho district in Hong Kong on November 11, 2019. A Hong Kong policeman shot a masked protester in the torso on November 11 morning, igniting clashes across the city and renewed fury towards the force as crowds took to the streets to block roads and hurl insults at officers. (Dale De La Rey / AFP)

People help a man after he was was hit by pepper spray deployed by police in the Central district of Hong Kong on November 11, 2019. (Dale De La Rey / AFP)

A man (C, bottom) is detained by police during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district on November 11, 2019. (Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Office workers join anti-Beijing protesters during a demonstration in Central in Hong Kong on November 12, 2019. (Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies