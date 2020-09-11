Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti had said he would only go to Washington on the basis of achieving mutual recognition with Serbia.

Having failed that, he instead came back to Kosovo having recognised Israel and committing to moving his country’s embassy to Jerusalem.

Now, a source close to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that if Israel recognises Kosovo as an independent country, Belgrade will not move its embassy to Israel.

The bizarre outcome of the summit, orchestrated by the Trump administration, had many wondering what Kosovo had achieved from the summit?

“The agreement gives Serbia rights and only obligations to Kosovo,” says Albanian historian and political analyst, Dr Daut Dauti.

“Serbia now has rights in the territory of Kosovo: the right over the Ujmani dam and lake, overseeing properties of monasteries, the passage right through the territory of Kosovo,” added Dauti speaking to TRT World.

According to the Washington agreements which were signed last week, Kosovo has agreed to “sharing” its Ujmani lake, of which 9.2 square kilometres is in Kosovo, and less than 2.7 square kilometres in Serbia. The lake is a key source of energy for a nearby dam and a crucial supplier of Kosovo’s drinking water.

On paper at least, that is a win for Serbian diplomacy, a prize it has long sought. Kosovo is now also obligated, per the agreement, to look at the feasibility of allowing Serbia to link its railway to a deep-sea-port in the Adriatic sea which would likely mean Albania.

With Serbia gaining these “rights,” says Dauti, “Kosovo’ sovereignty has been limited in favour of Serbia.”

After the 1998-99 war, which saw Belgrade engaging in a campaign of ethnic cleansing, Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

While it refuses to accept the territorial separation, ethnic Albanians in Kosovo argue that Belgrade has forfeited any right to rule Kosovo.

Albin Kurti, the country's recently toppled prime minister and the leader of Kosovo's largest party, says Kosovo is bargaining away hard-earned independence.

“We are not bound by the commitments of Kosovo's illegitimate PM,” said Kurti, pressing on that the deal goes “against the people’s will, democratic order & violates Kosovo's constitution and laws."

In October of 2019, Kurti’s Self Determination party won the elections by saying it would ensure the country remains a sovereign territory, negotiating with Serbia as equals.

His coalition government, however, was toppled earlier this year in controversial circumstances.

Many, including Kurti, now feel that the Washington agreement does not have a democratic mandate from the people of Kosovo and could in fact result in Serbia having undue economic and political influence.

Expanding Serbian influence?

In the second half of 2019, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, and the PM of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, agreed to create a “Mini Schengen” zone emulating the larger European Union (EU).

While these countries wait to get into the EU, within this “Mini Schengen”, they would implement a framework of free movement of goods, capital, services, and labour.

Despite having largely failed to take off, the Washington deal gave that idea an additional boost, one that would see Kosovo being accepted into the zone. But here again, Dauti sees Kosovo being potentially disadvantaged.

“Serbia will expand its economic power,” he says, adding that internationally, the deal also further rehabilitates the country.

Even the development money promised, which would see motorways and railways being built to connect the two countries, would “benefit Serbia which is the only production power” in the Balkans says Dauti adding that “roads will serve Serbia to export its goods and the mini Shengen will kill the weak economies of Albania and Kosovo.”