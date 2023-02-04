Southeast Asian ministers at the end of two-day talks in Indonesia have urged Myanmar's junta to implement a five-point peace plan agreed two years ago to create a path towards ending the country's political crisis.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Saturday that Jakarta proposed an implementation plan to ASEAN members for the "five-point consensus" agreed with the junta in April 2021.

"Broad support was received from all member states to this plan," she told reporters at the end of talks, without providing details of when and how they hoped the agreement would be implemented.

"This plan is very important for ASEAN, in particular the chair, as a guidance to address the situation in Myanmar in a united manner. It shows a strong unity of ASEAN members to implement the 5PC."

Indonesia — Southeast Asia's biggest economy — is the chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2023 and will host the bloc's annual leaders' meetings later this year.

But the ministerial meeting in Jakarta had been overshadowed by the situation in Myanmar, which has been in turmoil since the army seized power in February 2021.

