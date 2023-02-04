WORLD
3 MIN READ
ASEAN ministers call on Myanmar junta to implement peace plan
Two years on, Myanmar's junta still hasn't carried out the agreed-upon peace plan that called for an end to violence and dialogue between the military and rebels.
ASEAN ministers call on Myanmar junta to implement peace plan
Indonesia is the chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2023 and will host the bloc's annual leaders' meetings later this year. / AFP
February 4, 2023

Southeast Asian ministers at the end of two-day talks in Indonesia have urged Myanmar's junta to implement a five-point peace plan agreed two years ago to create a path towards ending the country's political crisis.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Saturday that Jakarta proposed an implementation plan to ASEAN members for the "five-point consensus" agreed with the junta in April 2021.

"Broad support was received from all member states to this plan," she told reporters at the end of talks, without providing details of when and how they hoped the agreement would be implemented.

"This plan is very important for ASEAN, in particular the chair, as a guidance to address the situation in Myanmar in a united manner. It shows a strong unity of ASEAN members to implement the 5PC."

Indonesia — Southeast Asia's biggest economy — is the chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2023 and will host the bloc's annual leaders' meetings later this year.

But the ministerial meeting in Jakarta had been overshadowed by the situation in Myanmar, which has been in turmoil since the army seized power in February 2021.

READ MORE: Myanmar military imposes martial law in resistance strongholds

Recommended

Lack of progress

The junta remains an ASEAN member but the bloc barred it from top-level summits over its failure to implement the plan that aims to achieve peace between the military and Myanmar's anti-coup movement.

Myanmar's foreign minister Than Swe – appointed this week – was not present at the ASEAN talks Friday.

The bloc declined to invite a junta member and only requested a "non-political representative" – an offer rejected by Naypyidaw.

Indonesian officials have said the lack of progress by Myanmar's junta tests the bloc's credibility and are working to find solutions to the crisis.

Jakarta has announced plans to set up a special envoy's office under the foreign ministry to establish low-level dialogue with the junta.

READ MORE: How is Myanmar faring two years after coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East