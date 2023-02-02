Türkiye signs $200m deal with South Korean firm for main battle tank Altay
TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye signs $200m deal with South Korean firm for main battle tank AltaySNT Heavy Industries will supply an automatic transmission mechanism for the Altay engine, fulfilling a major requirement of the Turkish defence sector.
Türkiye signs $200m deal with South Korean firm for main battle tank Altay / AA
February 2, 2023

A South Korean firm has announced it will supply an automatic transmission mechanism for the engine that powers Türkiye’s main battle tank Altay. 

SNT Heavy Industries will deliver BMC, the manufacturer of Altay, with a 1.500-horsepower automatic transmission for $217.9M until 2030.

The South Korean agreement is seen as a major breakthrough for Türkiye’s defence requirements after an earlier deal with German companies fell through.

According to the South Korean company, the export contract was signed following an eight-month examination of tests, including an endurance driving test last year.

The export agreement involves a supply commitment of $74.9M until 2027 and an additional sourcing option valued at $141M between 2028 and 2030.

“It is a valuable achievement through a harsh test evaluation, such as completing a night-based driving of about 200 km (124.27 miles) a day even in the local rough terrain and environment,” the company said, claiming that their transmission could fully replace the German components.

BMC previously signed an export contract with two South Korean companies, Doosan Infracore Co. and S&T Dynamics Co., for Altay’s engine and transmission mechanism. Industry sources say there wasn't much progress on that front.

In the long term, Türkiye aims to produce its own engines and transmission. However, the South Korean supplies will serve as a stop-gap solution until Türkiye’s defence industry can manufacture the parts locally.

Recommended

Türkiye successfully started its first nationally developed 1,500-horsepower engine, BATU, in May, which could power various armoured vehicles and tanks, potentially including the Altay.

The domestically-developed engine is a 12-cylinder, V-type, water-cooled, turbo diesel power unit that will produce 1,500 horsepower and 4600 N-m of torque.

Türkiye launched the Altay tank project in 2005 to improve the technical capabilities of Turkish defence and increase the country’s domestic contribution in the sector.

Project delays

The Altay tank project, which was intended to incorporate technologies from multiple players, faced significant delays in getting critical components like engines and transmission.

Ankara began negotiations with German companies MTU and RENK for the production and supplies of the tank engine. However, they could not be concluded successfully due to an arms embargo by Berlin which wrongly accused Türkiye of being involved in the Syrian civil war.

Türkiye started scouting for new engines around this period and finally received the engines from the Korean manufacturer in March last year.

While many advanced nations’ defence industries, notably the US, UK, Germany, and France, are experiencing significant production deficiencies in their defence industrial bases, South Korea’s defence industry is going strong.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years