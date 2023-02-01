When National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Kevin Durant was recently asked to name his favourite rising star in the basketball world, he pointed to the young Houston Rocket talent from Türkiye, Alperen Sengun.

"I would say I was going to give some love to Alperen Sengun. I like Sengun. He was dunking on a couple of people. I didn't know he could get up like that. He's nice. I like him”, the two-time champion said during a guest appearance on the NBA Hooper Vision show.

This week, the NBA announced that the Houston Rockets player was selected for the second time for the Rising Stars Challenge, which will feature a three-game mini-tournament among four teams comprised of NBA rookies, sophomores and NBA G League Players.

The All-Star Weekend is set to take place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on February 17-19, and the three-game mini-event will be held as part of the event.

20-year-old Sengun, who became the youngest Rockets player to ever record 30 points and 10 rebounds in a single game, is averaging a career-high 15.5 points and 8.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

More impressively, Sengun has made history as the youngest Centre to reach 1,000 points and 200 assists in the NBA.

The historic achievements of Sengun have made Kevin Durant, alongside Türkiye and the basketball world, eager to watch how the Turkish talent’s career will turn out.

Currently, Türkiye has four players playing in the NBA: Cedi Osman from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Alperen Sengun from the Houston Rockets, Omer Yurtseven from the Miami Heat and Furkan Korkmaz from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sengun and the others are following in the footsteps of trailblazing Turkish players who have left their mark on the history of the NBA and set standards high for the new generation.

Here is a list of Türkiye’s most impactful players in NBA history.

Hidayet Turkoglu

Dubbed the “Turkish Michael Jordan”, Turkoglu’s NBA career spanned 15 years from the years 2000 to 2014, and included an NBA Finals appearance against the Late Great Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers, as well as a Sixth-Man of The Year award.

Turkoglu’s most memorable years came when he led the Orlando Magic alongside star Centre Dwight Howard.

Throughout this time, the Turkish star was the lead playmaker on his squad and made many clutch basketball plays that drew Michael Jordan comparisons.

Turkoglu also participated in the 2010 FIBA World Championship hosted by Türkiye.

The Turkish national team finished with the silver medal, having beaten every team except for Team USA, the champions.

Following his retirement, Turkoglu was appointed CEO of the Turkish Basketball Federation.