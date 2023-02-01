Women worldwide celebrate World Hijab Day (WHD) on February 1 to raise awareness of Muslim women's discrimination and re-assert the head covering as a fundamental right.

The first WHD was celebrated in 2013, when Bangladeshi-American Nazma Khan came up with the idea “as a means to foster personal freedom of religious expression and cultural understanding by inviting women from all walks of life to experience the hijab for one day,” according to the organisation’s website.

Launched with the hashtag #UnapologeticHijabi, the 11th annual WHD campaign invites women from all ethnic and religious backgrounds to wear the hijab for one day and post pictures of themselves on Twitter to show solidarity with Muslim women who experience discrimination and marginalisation.

“Hijab doesn't oppress us. On the contrary, it gives us the power to strengthen our faith. We have a right to believe in our religion, and we have a right to wear our hijab,” tweets Marziya Fatemah from Burma with the hashtag #UnapologeticHijabi.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Nazma Khan, the founder of WHD, says “hijabophobia only worsened” with time.

Hijab in solidarity

New York-born Khan contemplated marking February 1 as World Hijab Day for about three years. She had faced discrimination in school and much of her teenage years because of wearing hijab.

Now, World Hijab Day is more than just a day-long celebration. It has turned into a campaign in which over 150 countries participate yearly. Many volunteers and ambassadors around the world as well as high-profile individuals, endorse this event.

The recognition of the day by the New York State in 2017 was one of the milestones for the campaign. The same year, the UK House of Commons hosted an event for World Hijab Day. The House of Representatives of the Philippines passed a law in Parliament to commemorate February 1st as National Hijab Day.

Last year, Facebook and Instagram owner Meta company helped celebrate the 10th annual World Hijab Day by posting a video promoting the campaign.

WHD is a nonprofit organisation fighting discrimination against Muslim women, giving them platforms to share their diverse hijab experiences and holding annual events to encourage women of all backgrounds to wear the hijab in solidarity.

Systemic discrimination

Several countries are debating banning the hijab or burqa in public spaces, government departments and schools. France, Denmark, Belgium, India, China and Austria are among the countries where hijab-clad women face systemic discrimination.

The “hijabophobia” is faced at the societal level, especially in European countries, alongside the governments’ restrictive and inhumane regulations that became systematic.

Today in many working areas, hijabi women are still not completely welcomed with their chosen clothing.