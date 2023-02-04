Iranian director Jafar Panahi has been released on bail, two days after going on a hunger strike to protest his imprisonment last summer.

Yusef Moulai, Panahi’s lawyer, confirmed he had been released on bail and returned home on Friday, adding that Panahi was in good health after two days without food. He declined to provide further information.

The semiofficial ISNA news agency said several artists had welcomed him as he departed the Evin Prison in the capital, Tehran.

Panahi had issued a statement earlier this week saying he would refuse food or medicine starting on Wednesday “in protest against the extra-legal and inhumane behaviour of the judicial and security apparatus.”

