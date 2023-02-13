BUENOS AIRES – As much of the world has extended solidarity to quake-hit Türkiye and Syria, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez has pledged aid and other logistical support for the two countries.

Last Monday, the two 7.7 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye hard, sending deadly tremors all the way to northern Syria. A Swiss seismologist said it was the biggest quake in more than 100 years in Türkiye, impacting 10 provinces.

As the death toll continues to rise, reports say the number of fatalities has now surpassed 31,000.

On February 9, Argentine authorities dispatched a team of 28 search and rescue experts from Argentina’s Cascos Blancos, or White Helmets, in addition to two working dogs and 3 tonnes of equipment to work alongside the Turkish Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) in the city of Adana.

“We are very appreciative of all the support we have received from the Argentine Government and people. President Alberto Fernandez and Minister of Foreign Affairs Santiago Cafiero have publicly conveyed their condolences to us the very first day. We give utmost value to their demonstration of solidarity, which only goes to show the strong bond between Türkiye and Argentina,” the Turkish Embassy in Buenos Aires expressed to TRT World in a written statement.

It added it has received condolence messages and offers of support from Argentines across different sectors — from Islamic NGOs founded by Los Turcos groups, to Sephardic associations, and students from the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center.

Other Argentines offered many forms of aid, from search and rescue assistance, donations, and volunteering psychological assistance to the victims, to letters and drawings from Argentine children expressing their love for and feelings of solidarity with the Turkish people.

The Turkish Embassy in the capital, Buenos Aires, is co-ordinating solidarity efforts for those wishing to donate items to the people of Türkiye — winter clothing, sleeping bags, tents, blankets, non-perishable foodstuffs, baby formula and hygiene products will be taken to Ezeiza Airport and flown to Türkiye on Turkish Airlines cargo flights.

The campaign has been backed by local media El Nueve, a prominent Argentine news channel that advised citizens how best to make donations.

“We feel the heartfelt emotions of compassion and empathy of the Argentine people. It is highly appreciated especially during these difficult times,” the Turkish Embassy in Buenos Aires stated.

Other Argentines are standing in solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria and undertaking different acts to help.

The Islamic Centre of the Argentine Republic (CIRA) in Buenos Aires has started its own solidarity campaign to raise funding for those impacted by the earthquakes in both countries.

39-year-old Argentine Khaled Hallar, a prominent presenter and journalist who works for numerous media outlets in Argentina, initiated a campaign video.

“The CIRA is always involved with campaigns to help those in need since it is a duty for all Muslims,” says Hallar, adding that the organisation always seeks to help when it comes to important campaigns.

Hallar says the CIRA has also made itself available to help both the Turkish and Syrian embassies, which are holding numerous calls to prayer for those affected.

“It goes without saying that I am always here to help as a Muslim and a decent person, being the presenter of the only programme in Latin America on Islam and Arab culture — called El Cálamo — that belongs to the Islamic Centre of the Argentine Republic, and in April, God willing, we celebrate 12 years on the air. Whenever there is some kind of video or voice, they call me in as a journalist and broadcaster, since it is my profession,” Hallar tells TRT World.