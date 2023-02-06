A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Türkiye early Monday, killing at least 1,498 and injuring 8,533 others, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

At least 783 people were also killed and hundreds injured in Syria from the quake, according to figures from the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defense.

AFAD said the quake struck at 4.17 am (0117GMT) and was centred in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras.

READ MORE:Türkiye experiences 'biggest disaster' since 1939 Erzincan quake: Erdogan