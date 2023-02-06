International offers to help Türkiye and Syria with rescue efforts poured in on Monday after a massive earthquake killed nearly two thousand people and wreaked devastation.

European Union

The European Union has mobilised search and rescue teams for Türkiye after the earthquake.

Ten urban search and rescue teams from various member states will support first responders on the ground, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarcic said in a statement.

The EU's Copernicus satellite system has also been activated to provide emergency mapping services, it added.

The EU is also ready to support those affected in Syria, it said.

Thirteen EU countries have so far offered rescue teams to help Türkiye after the earthquake, the European Commission announced.

“Ten Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilized from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground,” it added.

Hungary, Italy, Spain, Malta, and Slovakia have also pledged similar help, the EU institution's spokesperson, Balazs Ujvari, said at a news briefing.

United States

US President Joe Biden ordered his team to provide Türkiye "any and all needed assistance" and to closely monitor the situation in the country hit by strong earthquakes.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria," Biden said on Twitter.

UNHCR

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi voiced "solidarity" with those affected in both countries, saying the UN agency was "ready to help provide urgent relief to the survivors through our field teams wherever possible".

NATO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg voiced "full solidarity" with ally Türkiye, saying he was in touch with Türkiye's top leadership and "NATO allies are mobilising support now".

France

France will dispatch first aiders to Türkiye to attend rescue operations, the country's interior minister said.

"As requested by the president (Emmanuel Macron), 139 civil protection first aiders will go to Türkiye this evening as part of the European solidarity mechanism," Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter.

Britain

"The UK stands ready to help in whatever way we can," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted saying his thoughts were with the people of Türkiye and Syria.

Britain was sending 76 search-and-rescue specialists to Türkiye, a minister added.

Greece