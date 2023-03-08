Hatay is the southernmost province of Türkiye, and is one of the 11 hit by last month's earthquakes.

It is home to several civilisations and religions, and locals are working to revive its rich culture despite the challenges and damage suffered.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes killed more than 46,100 people in Türkiye and affected over 13 million in 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

Once known to be the world’s first illuminated street, Kurtulus street in Hatay is now plunged into darkness at night.

The province is also known to be one of the most religiously diverse places in the country. Before collapsing, mosques, chapels, and synagogues were neighbours in the region, just like their congregation before they had to flee.

Mehmet Serkan Sincan, an antiques dealer in the region, has made an effort to go back to his normal routine.

The artisan, despite all challenges, puts on his best face to cheer his people and play music on the streets.

