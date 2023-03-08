On the afternoon of August 26, 2008, Maham Amjad, then 15, was still in bed, nursing her fractured right thumb – a basketball injury at school.

She still remembers the day vividly. The landline phone rang, and Maham – the youngest among three siblings – rushed to receive it before anyone else.

“Amjad sahab has been shot,” someone said from the other end, referring to her father Muhammad Ahmed Amjad, 43, a senior official at the State Life Insurance Corporation, the largest insurer in Pakistan.

“I don’t remember much of what happened afterwards. My father’s colleagues and family friends started to show up at our home,” Maham tells TRT World over the phone, recalling the chain of events that would change her life. “Our whole world revolved around dad. My mother and elder sister rushed to the hospital.”

When she was finally taken to the hospital - after a lot of tears and pleas - she refused to believe that the man lying on the hospital bed was her father, who was shot ten times and was in a coma.

“One of his eyes was blue and purple. His body had bloated. I screamed this cannot be my daddy. I prayed for my dad, who had gone to the office in the morning to come back.”

Amjad died four days later.

The suspected assailant, Muhammad Taqi Shah, was said to be a disgruntled employee in the same company, an insurance salesman. He allegedly walked out of the building with the murder weapon in hand without anyone having confronted him, though hundreds of people are present in State Life’s office on any given day.

Police filed a murder case against Shah, who had gone into hiding. A year later, a court declared him an absconder. But Shah vanished, leaving behind no trail - or so he thought.

Overcoming fear

Killing a regional director of a multi-billion dollar insurance behemoth was no small matter. Yet, Maham recalls, everyone around her father seemed to be rushing to bury him and move on.

“When my father was alive, we didn’t face any financial difficulty. He was the one who did grocery shopping, paid for it and took care of all our needs. But after him, it was like everything spun out of control,” says Maham, now a 28-year-old marketing consultant with a penchant for the arts.

Within a few years, the company-provided home and car were gone. Maham’s elder brother was studying in London. Their mother, a homemaker, was scared for his life and forced him to fly out soon after the funeral.

“I didn’t have any uncles. My brother was the only man left in our family. We couldn’t afford to lose him,” she says.

Education, status and social circle didn’t matter as Maham, her mother, and sister endured intimidation, threats, sneers and unwanted approaches over the years.

A few months after Amjad’s murder, someone sent Maham an email with attached pictures of his father’s bloodied body.

Police registered a case against the accused, but that was about it.

Maham’s family moved 1,200 kilometres to another city, Lahore. “It was a complete cultural shock. I never really fit in. All my friends were in Karachi. It was a miserable life.”

But life did go on and she managed to deal with her situation along with a longing for her father and a desire to see his murderer brought to justice - something that grew with each passing day.

The search

There’s a famous TV jingle that any Pakistani of a certain age can easily relate to. “Aye Khuda, meray abbu salamat rahein… (Oh God, keep my father under your protection),” it goes. The punchline comes then, “He has bought life insurance so we can live with peace and prosperity.”

Launched over 50 years ago, it is one of the longest-running ad campaigns that has helped State Life become a household name and mobilise hundreds of billions of rupees in insurance premia.

But the ad became a nightmare for Maham. “I cried watching it. It tormented me. I used to sing that to my father. I can’t believe how a company which promises such protection would not do anything for the family of its own murdered employee.”

As Maham grew older, the questions that had lingered at the back of her mind became a driving force to find out what had actually happened and seek justice. She also spent hours on the internet, Googling in search of Shah, the accused in her father's murder.

“Even if I did find him on some website, I didn’t know how to link him to my father and the crime.”