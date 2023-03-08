Australia's prime minister has said he will soon meet President Joe Biden in the United States, where they are expected to unveil a nuclear submarine deal aimed at countering China's growing assertiveness in the Pacific.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called it "the single biggest leap" in defence capability in the country's history.

"I'll be meeting with President Biden in the United States," Albanese told reporters in Perth on Wednesday.

"We'll have further announcements about details soon about the arrangements that will be taking place."

The deal is part of the fledgling regional security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States known as AUKUS.

Deal worries regional allies