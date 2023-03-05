Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas's Reform Party won the general election by a large margin, scoring 31.6 percent against 16 percent for the far-right EKRE, according to nearly complete results.

"This is much better than we expected," Kallas told reporters late on Sunday. "We have ruled out a coalition with EKRE and I stand by my words."

The Centre Party secured 14.7 percent of the ballot, Estonia 200 got 13.5 percent, while the Social Democrats received 9.4 percent and the Isamaa (Fatherland) party 8.3 percent.

In order to stay in power, Reform will again have to form a coalition with one or more of the parties that entered the Baltic state's 101-seat parliament.

Reform is a centre-right liberal party that appeals to business owners and young professionals.

It has promised to raise military spending to at least three percent of GDP, ease taxes on business and wants to pass a law approving same-sex civil partnerships.

Support to Ukraine