WORLD
3 MIN READ
Police reach Pakistan's former PM Khan's residence to arrest him
Pakistan's ex-minister Fawad Chaudhry reacting to the reports of the Khan's arrest, warned about worsening situation in the country if the government moves against the former prime minister.
Police reach Pakistan's former PM Khan's residence to arrest him
The court issued non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan in the federal capital on February 28. / AP
March 5, 2023

Police have entered the residence of Pakistan's former Premier Imran Khan to arrest him in northeastern Lahore city.

According to local media the Islamabad police arrived on Sunday at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's residence with his arrest warrant.

Pakistan's former information minister Fawad Chaudhry reacting to the reports of the Khan's arrest, warned in a twitter post about worsening situation in the country if the government moves against the former prime minister.

"Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation, I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly," Chaudhry said on twitter. 

Footage aired on local broadcaster Geo News showed the policemen standing outside the main entrance of Khan's Zaman Park residence as the security and supporters stopped the personnel from entering the residence.  

Chaudhry has also called on the party workers to reach Khan's house at Zaman Park.

READ MORE: Pakistan's former information minister Fawad Chaudhry arrested

Recommended

Non-bailable warrant

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan in the federal capital on February 28, in connection with the illegal purchase and sale of the gifts.

Khan, the country's only premier who was ousted through a no-trust vote in Pakistan's 75-year checkered political history, is facing a slew of cases against him, ranging from terrorism to attempted murder and to money laundering.

Most of the cases, which Khan dubs a "sham," have been lodged after his ouster.

Khan was deposed as prime minister after parliament passed a no-confidence vote in April last year.

READ MORE: Pakistan's PTI dissolves regional assembly, seeks early elections

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane