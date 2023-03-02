WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraq withdraws decision to curb use of Turkmen language in Kirkuk
Iraq’s Prime Minister has ordered authorities to ensure Turkmen remains part of the official languages in Kirkuk, along with Arabic, Kurdish.
Iraq withdraws decision to curb use of Turkmen language in Kirkuk
Türkiye has denounced the attempted language ban, calling it “a violation of the fundamental rights of the Turkmens, who are one of the constituent and primary components of Iraq.” / AA Archive
March 2, 2023

Following uproar within and outside the country, Iraq has retracted its decision to limit the use of the Turkmen language in its northern Kirkuk province, local media reported.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani directed authorities on Thursday to ensure that Turkmen remains part of the languages used for official correspondence in Kirkuk, along with Arabic and Kurdish, according to state news agency INA.

A day earlier, the government moved to bar Turkmen from the list of official languages in Kirkuk, a region with a sizeable ethnic Turkmen population dating to the Ottoman era.

The decision drew immediate backlash from Kirkuk’s Turkmen community, with Turkmen leaders rejecting it as unconstitutional and unacceptable.

READ MORE:Türkiye: Iraq's move to curb Turkmen language 'violates fundamental rights'

Recommended

Türkiye also denounced the step, calling it “a violation of the fundamental rights of the Turkmens, who are one of the constituent and primary components of Iraq.”

“It also clearly contradicts with the provisions of the Iraqi Constitution as Article Four of the Constitution stipulates that Turkmen will be the official language in the administrative units in which Turkmen population is concentrated,” a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

Such steps “ignore the rights and sensitivities” of the Turkmen community and “will harm the efforts towards establishing a culture of peaceful coexistence in Kirkuk,” the ministry said, urging Iraqi authorities to review the decision as soon as possible.

There are no official figures for Iraq’s total Turkmen population, but Turkmen officials say they account for about seven percent of the country's population of more than 40 million.

READ MORE:Türkiye calls on Iraq not to issue statements under PKK influence

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit