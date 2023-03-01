Born into an elite North Korean family with ties to the ruling dynasty, Oh Hye Son grew up believing she was "special" -but then she tasted freedom overseas and decided to defect.

Most of the tens of thousands of North Koreans, who have escaped repression and poverty at home make an arduous, high-risk journey across the country's land border with China, where they face arrest and possible deportation.

Oh's family's defection was less dangerous but equally as wrenching: she convinced her husband Thae Yong Ho, then deputy ambassador at North Korea's London embassy, to give up their privileged place in the Pyongyang regime for the sake of their children.

"I wanted to never return to North Korea and questioned why North Koreans had to live such a hard life," she told AFP news agency in an interview in Seoul, where she now lives.

Years of postings across Europe -in Denmark, Sweden, and Britain- exposed the family to a different life, she said, adding that when she first arrived in London she thought: "If there is paradise, this must be it".

Oh, who recently published a Korean-language memoir, was once part of Pyongyang aristocracy - a descendent of a famed North Korean general who fought alongside leader Kim Il Sung against the Japanese in the 1930s.

But despite this impeccable pedigree, she still "lived in fear of power", she said.

"No one except the Kim family had privileges, and as my children learned about freedom and democracy when they lived abroad, I realised there was no future for them in North Korea," she added.

'Eye-opening' medical care

Oh's eldest son Thae Juhyok had chronic health problems including nephrotic syndrome, a condition which can cause life-threatening kidney problems if not treated.

Getting that treatment was near impossible in Pyongyang's crumbling health system -one of the world's worst- where doctors had to be bribed to do anything and crucial medicines were lacking.

Oh said it was eye-opening when the family first arrived in London in 2004 and became eligible for the National Health Service.

Her son was soon able to get free treatment at one of the best medical facilities in the city, she said, adding that her children also went to British schools, where they settled in well.

"The children grew up so bright in England, in a society that respected them," she said.

It was a stark contrast to life in Pyongyang, to which they returned in 2008 after her husband's first London posting ended.

Manual labour