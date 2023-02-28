The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it will support Türkiye in its response to massive earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 [in Türkiye and Syria] Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, as death toll kept increasing.

The massive earthquakes that struck Türkiye southeast and neighbouring Syria in the last three weeks have injured more than 108,000 in Türkiye and left 45,089 dead in the country, Turkish disaster management agency AFAD said.

At least 7,259 people have been reported dead in Syria, bringing the combined deal toll to more than 52,000.

The Syrian death toll, however, includes those killed within Türkiye. Thousands of others were wounded.

Following are the latest updates:

2300 GMT — Death toll in Türkiye passes 45,000

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye has risen to 45,089, the country's disaster management agency AFAD has said.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes as well as many in northwestern Syria.

On Tuesday, Türkiye's president pledged to reconstruct the country's southern region in the wake of the powerful earthquakes.

"With the completion of debris removal activities, we are starting the reconstruction and revival of our region," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press briefing in Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province, where the quakes had their epicentre.

"In a few months, we are starting the construction of 309,000 houses, including village houses, throughout the earthquake zone," he added.

1830 GMT — Quakes 'massive in modern history' — WHO

The scale of the devastation from the earthquakes is historically "massive," the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus has said.

Ghebreyesus spoke at a joint press conference with Turkish Heath Minister Fahrettin Koca during a visit to the quake-hit region.

"We have driven today from Gaziantep until Antakya here, and the level of the destruction we have observed … is really, really massive," Ghebreyesus said. Referring to the toll of dead and injured he said: "This is massive in modern history."

For his part, Koca said they are trying to heal the wounds from the quake as soon as possible and expressed his gratitude to all countries, international organisations and NGOs who supported Türkiye in the process.

1652 GMT - Syria facing 'very high number' of cholera outbreaks after quakes: UN

Northwest Syria is in the midst of a "very high number" of cholera outbreaks in the wake of deadly earthquakes that exacerbated an already dire humanitarian landscape, the UN's humanitarian affairs chief has said.

"The risk of disease is growing amid preexisting cholera outbreaks," Martin Griffiths told the Security Council. "The prices of food, household costs, other essential items climb higher."

The Syrian opposition-run civil defence said 22 people have died from a cholera outbreak so far.

The Western-backed main rescuer in the border region that has been hardest hit within Syria, which cited medical bodies, said there were also another 568 cases of infection as a result of the widespread damage to water systems and infrastructure.

1456 GMT — Ethiopians hold aid campaign for quake victims

Ethiopians’ have launched an aid campaign and raised $186,320 for the victims affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye.

The fundraising event in Addis Ababa was initiated by Türkiye's embassy at the capital.

During the programme, donors presented symbolic donation checks to Turkish Ambassador to Addis Ababa Yaprak Alp, who said the Ethiopian government has been supporting Türkiye since the first day of the quake.

They sent thousands of blankets and tents along with soldiers and professional search and rescue workers.

1438 GMT — 7,259 Syrians killed in earthquakes: NGO

At least 7,259 Syrians have been killed in the deadly earthquakes that rattled northern Syria and southern Türkiye, according to the latest figures announced by a Syrian rights group.

In a statement, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said 2,534 people were killed in regime-held areas in Syria and 394 others in areas outside the regime’s control.

The group said 4,331 Syrian refugees were also killed in the earthquakes in Türkiye.

According to the rights group, 2,153 children and 1,524 women were among the victims. The NGO said the death toll is still expected to rise.

1436 GMT — UN body chief visits quake-hit region in southern Türkiye

The head of the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) has paid a visit to Gaziantep in Türkiye's quake-hit southern region.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif, executive director of the UN-Habitat, told Anadolu news agency that she had never seen before a natural disaster like the massive twin earthquakes which rocked Türkiye.

"I have seen a disaster in Mozambique during Cyclone Idai. I was in Mozambique, in a city called Barra, for one month after the cyclone, but this is the first time I have seen a disaster of this size," she said.

She was accompanied by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik, and Environment Minister Murat Kurum during her visit to the disaster zone.

1338 GMT — Turkish president vows to reconstruct quake-hit region

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to reconstruct the country's southern region in the wake of powerful earthquakes that struck earlier this month.

"With the completion of debris removal activities, we are starting the reconstruction and revival of our region," Erdogan told a press briefing in the Kahramanmaras province, where the quakes had their epicentre.

"In a few months, we are starting the construction of 309,000 houses, including village houses, throughout the earthquake zone," he added.

The president also warned the public that aftershocks are still continuing and called on them to avoid entering damaged buildings.

1227 GMT — Turkish firms step up production of containers to house quake survivors

The Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry has announced that it is setting up a crisis centre to coordinate relief efforts, with the initial focus being on production and supply of emergency equipment for search and rescue teams.

The priority has now shifted to manufacturing containers to provide more permanent shelter to survivors, the ministry said.

Mehmet Selcuk Yucesoy, a manager at Turkish construction firm Dorce Prefabrik, said the supply chain holds “great importance for production,” thanking the government for “removing the obstacles in … this process.”