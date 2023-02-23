Close to 100 people have been reported killed over the last two weeks following clashes between security forces and clan members in the breakaway Somali region of Somaliland, according to a hospital director.

"We have 96 dead and 560 wounded," Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, director of the main hospital in the contested town of Las Anod, told AFP news agency by telephone on Thursday.

Garaad Jama Garaad Ali, a senior clan chief, had said on Wednesday that 150 people had been killed and 500 wounded.

Somaliland has a self-proclaimed independence from Somalia since 1991 but has never been recognised internationally.

Political tensions, however, have surged in recent months, leading to deadly violence between government forces and militias loyal to Somalia.