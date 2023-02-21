The historic Church of the Virgin Mary, located in Türkiye's southernmost Hatay province, has suffered extensive new damage in Monday's two earthquakes, two weeks after major quakes jolted the region.

The damage to the outer walls of the church from the twin quakes that jolted southern Türkiye was exacerbated by Monday’s quakes, both of which were centred in Hatay, unlike the quakes two weeks ago.

The Orthodox church, used by local Turkish citizens of Armenian origin, is reportedly some 700 years old.

Local authorities closed the church for worship after the February 6 earthquakes, Berc Kartun, headman of the town of Vakifli, said.

"The church was almost completely destroyed in the latest earthquake. It is now unusable. Its outer walls have fallen. There’s a lot of damage inside. Worship isn’t allowed in the church at the moment. It is impossible to enter the building," said Kartun.

