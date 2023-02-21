The US is “deeply concerned” after two more earthquakes jolted Türkiye’s southernmost province of Hatay, the White House said, promising that it would continue to offer its full support.

“We are deeply concerned by the news of earthquakes impacting areas already devastated in Türkiye and Syria,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“The US will continue to extend our full support,” he added.

Sullivan's statement follows the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Türkiye, where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday.

Cavusoglu also accompanied Blinken on Sunday during a visit to the earthquake-ravaged area of southeastern Türkiye.