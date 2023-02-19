European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has backed a call for the bloc's members to buy arms jointly to help Ukraine but warned it would not solve Kiev's urgent need for more ammunition now.

Borrell was responding to an Estonian proposal for the EU to place large ammunition orders on behalf of multiple member states to speed up procurement and encourage European arms firms to invest in increasing their production capacities.

EU officials and diplomats say they are urgently exploring the possibility of joint procurement of 155-millimetre artillery shells to help Kiev defend itself against Russia.

EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss the Estonian plan in Brussels on Monday.

In a panel discussion with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Munich, Borrell said: "I completely agree with the Estonian prime minister's proposal, we are working on that and it will work."

Following are the other developments:

Sunday, February 19, 2023

1916 GMT — US plans new sanctions on Russia, targets key industries

The Biden administration is planning to impose new export controls and a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, targeting key industries, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The new sanctions will target Russia's defence and energy sectors, financial institutions and several individuals, the report added.

1806 GMT — Biden to discuss more troops in upcoming visit: Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that he and US President Joe Biden will discuss possibly increasing US troop presence in Poland and making it more permanent during Biden's upcoming visit to Warsaw.

"We are in the process of discussion with President Biden's administration about making their (troop) presence more permanent and increasing them," Morawiecki said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

"I'm very grateful also for sending new Patriot systems and other very modern weapons and munitions because this is also to some extent a proxy for presence of soldiers, but of course the two go in tandem," he said.

1609 GMT — Russian shelling kills three in southern Ukraine

Russian shelling killed three adult members of a family in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, regional authorities said.

Four others - including two children - were injured when a shell flew into the yard of a house in the village of Burgunka, officials said.

"The Russian occupiers killed a family in the region of Kherson," the regional administration said in a statement.

"Three people died at the scene of the tragedy - the father, mother and uncle."

Separately, an 8-year-old boy was injured by the shelling in the same village, the regional authorities said.

1603 GMT — Russia accuses Kiev of planning to stage nuclear incident

Russia has said that Ukraine was planning to stage a nuclear incident on its territory to pin the blame on Moscow ahead of a United Nations meeting, without providing evidence for the accusation.

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that radioactive substances had been transported to Ukraine from a European country and Kyiv was preparing a large-scale "provocation".

"The aim of the provocation is to accuse Russia's army of allegedly carrying out indiscriminate strikes on hazardous radioactive facilities in Ukraine, leading to the leakage of radioactive substances and contamination of the area," it said.

Ukraine and its allies have dismissed such accusations.