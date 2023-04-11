WORLD
3 MIN READ
IMF forecasts growth in eurozone, expects light recession for Germany
The IMF foresees 2.8 percent growth for the global economy, down from 2.9 percent in its previous report after sharp downward revisions for Japan and emerging markets.
IMF forecasts growth in eurozone, expects light recession for Germany
Outside the European Union, Britain's economy is expected to shrink by 0.3 percent as the country battles a cost-of-living crisis. / Reuters Archive
April 11, 2023

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly has raised its forecast for economic growth in the eurozone this year but it expects a shallow recession in powerhouse Germany.

The economy of the 20-nation single currency area will expand by 0.8 percent, better than the 0.7 percent growth estimated in January, the IMF said on Tuesday.

The IMF, however, expects Germany, to shrink by 0.1 percent, a reversal from the slight growth it had forecast in its previous update to the World Economic Outlook in January.

The Washington-based institution's new forecast contradicts official and expert estimates in Germany which now see the country dodging recession this year.

The German economy ministry has forecast 0.2 percent growth after previously expecting a contraction due to the energy crisis that was sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

READ MORE: IMF calls for continued vigilance as risks to financial stability increase

2.8 percent growth for global economy

Recommended

Spain's economy is performing better, with the IMF forecasting 1.5 percent growth, up from 1.1 percent in its previous outlook.

France, the eurozone's second biggest economy, is still expected to see 0.7 percent growth, the same as Italy, whose outlook was slightly upgraded.

Outside the EU, Britain's economy is expected to shrink by 0.3 percent as the country battles a cost-of-living crisis, but the forecast is an upgrade from the previous IMF estimate of a 0.6 percent contraction.

The IMF's World Economic Outlook foresees 2.8 percent growth for the global economy, down from 2.9 percent in its previous report after sharp downward revisions for Japan and emerging markets.

The eurozone's growth outlook for 2024 was downgraded to 1.4 percent compared to 1.6 percent previously.

READ MORE: Global economic growth to fall below 3 percent this year, IMF chief warns

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY