WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protesters disrupt Macron's speech in Netherlands
As Macron gave a speech on European sovereignty in The Hague, demonstrators in the audience shouted 'Where is French democracy? When did we lose it?'
Protesters disrupt Macron's speech in Netherlands
Two female protesters held up a yellow banner saying "President of violence and hypocrisy." / AFP
April 11, 2023

Protesters have interrupted French President Emmanuel Macron as he gave a keynote speech about European sovereignty during a state visit to the Netherlands.

The 45-year-old French leader has faced a series of protests and strikes in France against his pension reforms, with a new day of industrial action scheduled for Thursday.

"Where is French democracy? When did we lose it?" shouted the demonstrators, who were in the audience in the Amare theatre in The Hague where Macron was starting his address, AFP journalists saw on Tuesday.

Two female protesters held up a yellow banner saying "President of violence and hypocrisy" while one male protester on the other side of the theatre held a blue banner aloft.

"I can answer this question if you give me some time," Macron responded.

READ MORE: Age of unrest: Understanding the debate over Macron’s pension reforms

Recommended

Security guards escorted the demonstrators out of the hall after about one minute.

A group of around two dozen protesters also chanted slogans outside the theatre before the speech.

Macron went on to say that it was "very important to have social debate" and that "I can answer all the questions you have on what we are discussing in France" 

He said that people who do "whatever (they) want" against laws they disagree with "put democracy at risk".

Macron is facing the biggest challenge of his second term over his flagship pension overhaul, which includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 and demanding people work longer for a full payout.

READ MORE: Thousands without electricity in France after energy workers cut power

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY