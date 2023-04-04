An extraordinary moment in US history is set to soon unfold in a New York courthouse on Tuesday as former US President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related probe, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

The booking and arraignment are likely to be relatively brief — though hardly routine — as Trump is fingerprinted, learns the charges against him and pleads, as expected, not guilty.

Judge Juan Merchan has ruled that TV cameras would not be allowed in the courtroom.

Trump, who was impeached twice by the US House but was never convicted in the US Senate, will become the first former president to face criminal charges.

The nation's 45th commander in chief will be escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service and may have his mug shot taken.

Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Tuesday that Trump would not plead guilty to lesser charges, even if it might resolve the case.

New York police are braced for protests by Trump supporters, who share the Republican former president’s belief that the New York grand jury indictment and three additional pending investigations are politically motivated and intended to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024.

Trump, a former reality TV star, has been hyping that narrative to his political advantage, saying he raised $8 million in the less than a week since the indictment on claims of a “witch hunt.”