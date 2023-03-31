Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez has called the opposition libertarian politician Javier Milei "a threat to democracy", warning the election of Milei, admirer of ex-US president Donald Trump, could unleash mayhem in the South American country.

In an interview with Argentinian radio show Modo Fontevecchia in which he also discussed his recent meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington, Fernandez touched upon how "societies are [being] polarised around the world."

"In my opinion it has to do with the fact that the [Covid] pandemic has left many people hurt — hurt and angry with politics, so everything that is shown to be anti-system accumulates," he said.

Asked if Milei, a libertarian politician with a highly conservative political outlook and an extremely liberal economic agenda, enriches or threatens democracy, the president said, "Javier Milei is a threat to democracy, [Adolf] Hitler was voted in. Totalitarians use democracy to gain power and there are many examples in the history of mankind."

Milei, an ebullient Argentine economist with wild hair and an avid fan base, was once known for his theatrical and acerbic televised takedowns of the country's political elite. Now he has a shot of taking them down at the ballot box.

The admirer of former US president Donald Trump, who was elected to the lower house last year, has surged in polls ahead of Argentina's 2023 presidential election with attacks on the political mainstream and pledges for total economic freedom.

"Hitler did not come [to power] through a coup, he was voted for by the Germans. What we have to do is warn people that, however discouraged they may be, these are not healthy paths for the country," said Fernandez.

'Return to the model of freedom'