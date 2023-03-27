Former President Donald Trump's recent call to his supporters to protest a potential arrest has raised concerns about possible violence.

Senator Mark Warner, Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has revealed that he has been briefed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and they are "fully prepared" for any potential violence.

Warner appeared on US media outlet CNN's "State of the Union" programme on Sunday and expressed his concerns about Trump's behaviour, saying that "this man obviously has very little moral compass" and that any further violence would be a "further stain on his already checkered reputation."

The former President had called for his supporters to "protest" and "take our nation back" after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg began investigating a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential campaign.

According to multiple American news sources, it is probable that Trump will face charges of falsifying business records because he allegedly attempted to unlawfully conceal the payment by categorizing it as legal expenses.

Trump was expected to be arrested on Tuesday, but that date passed without an indictment.

