FBI prepares for violence after Trump's protest call
Following an inquiry initiated by a district attorney into a payment made to an adult film actress, former President Trump maintained his innocence and urged his followers to "protest" and "reclaim our country."
Former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he departs after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. / AP
March 27, 2023

Former President Donald Trump's recent call to his supporters to protest a potential arrest has raised concerns about possible violence.

Senator Mark Warner, Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has revealed that he has been briefed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and they are "fully prepared" for any potential violence. 

Warner appeared on US media outlet CNN's "State of the Union" programme on Sunday and expressed his concerns about Trump's behaviour, saying that "this man obviously has very little moral compass" and that any further violence would be a "further stain on his already checkered reputation."

The former President had called for his supporters to "protest" and "take our nation back" after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg began investigating a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential campaign. 

According to multiple American news sources, it is probable that Trump will face charges of falsifying business records because he allegedly attempted to unlawfully conceal the payment by categorizing it as legal expenses.

Trump was expected to be arrested on Tuesday, but that date passed without an indictment.

Increasing violence rhetoric 

Warner revealed that he was briefed before the supposed Tuesday indictment, and while there have been no specific threats, the level of rhetoric on some right-wing sites has increased. 

Many have compared Trump's latest call for protest to his calls to supporters after the 2020 election that culminated in the violent January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

Trump has maintained his innocence and has accused District Attorney Bragg of "misconduct" and meddling in the 2024 elections.

Senator Warner stated that he hopes "the horrific activities that took place on January 6" will not be repeated.

With Trump's indictment looming, it remains to be seen what will take place once the decision is finalised.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
