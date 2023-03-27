The European Commission has uncovered the contamination of honey packaged in the United Kingdom with cheap sugar syrup.

The action was taken by the commission’s directorate general for health and food safety, and it involved a collaborative effort with 18 EU countries, the Joint Research Centre (JRC), and the EU’s anti-fraud office (Olaf).

Out of the 320 honey samples tested, 147 were found to be suspicious.

Ten honey samples from the UK failed the tests.

Although they may have been blended or packaged in Britain, the honey likely originated overseas.

The report indicates that honey imported from the UK had a suspicion rate of 100 percent, with the JRC suggesting that the honey may have been produced in other countries before being processed in the UK and re-exported to the EU.

This is not the first time that tests have indicated that UK shoppers may be victims of honey fraud.

In 2020, a leading German laboratory found that eight of the nine samples tested were non-compliant.

However, supermarkets say they regularly test honey and audit supply lines.

UK government investigation