Tens of thousands of Israelis have rallied in Tel Aviv against a controversial judicial overhaul, as Defence Minister Yoav Gallant broke ranks to call for a pause to the government reforms.

The latest demonstration to hit Israel's commercial hub on Saturday came days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press on with the changes despite mounting international alarm.

But his defence minister said that "we must stop the legislative process" for a month.

"Victory by one of the sides, on the city streets or in the Knesset's (parliament's) halls, is a loss for the State of Israel," he said in a speech.

Gallant called for the halt before lawmakers are due to vote next week on a central part of the government's proposals, which would change the way judges are appointed.

Demonstrations erupted in January after the coalition announced its reform package, which the government says is necessary to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.

"We're here today to show up and add our voice to the hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Israelis that support the values that this country was founded on," said high-tech worker Daniel Nisman, mentioning democracy and tolerance.

"This is all we can hope for, that he (Netanyahu) brings us back from the edge of the abyss," the 36-year-old told AFP news agency.

