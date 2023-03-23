Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva heads to China this weekend for a five-day visit to refresh relations with his country's largest export market, and seek new Chinese investment in the Latin American country.

Lula will meet with Xi Jinping on March 28 in Beijing, the first foreign leader to visit the Chinese leader since he secured a precedent-breaking third term as president.

The trip to China comes less than two months after Lula met with US President Joe Biden at the White House, as Brazil aims for a pragmatic foreign policy balancing ties with its top trading partners despite growing tensions between the two.

"Brazil has to keep a flexible and pragmatic position in this dispute between China and the United States," said Senator Hamilton Mourao, who as Brazilian vice president met with Xi in Beijing in 2019.

That made him a key conciliatory voice on China in the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro, whose ideological base cheered his diplomatic spats with Beijing.

Lula is traveling with a large delegation that includes a half dozen cabinet ministers, plus governors, lawmakers and 240 business leaders, over a third from Brazil's farm sector, which sends the lion's share of its beef, soybeans and wood pulp to China.

Lula will also visit Shanghai later in the week.

Foreign Ministry officials said Brazil wants to diversify its trade with China beyond iron ore, soy, oil and meat exports, with preparations to sign agreements on technology, innovation and sustainable development.

In an early positive sign, China resumed on Thursday imports of Brazilian beef that had been suspended for a month after an atypical case of mad cow disease was diagnosed in Brazil.

