Israeli warplanes have launched an airstrike on Aleppo airport in northwestern Syria, the Syrian regime’s news agency SANA said.

Citing an unnamed military source, the news agency said missiles targeted Aleppo International Airport, causing “material damages".

“The Israeli enemy launched an aerial act of aggression with a number of missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Lattakia, targeting the vicinity of Aleppo International Airport,” SANA quoted the source as saying.

No casualties were reported.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside regime-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

READ MORE:Israeli air strike on Syria reportedly damages Aleppo airport