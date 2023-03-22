WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport in Syria - regime officials
Syrian regime's news agency says various missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea were fired towards the airport causing 'material damage'.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside regime-controlled parts of Syria in recent years. / AP Archive
March 22, 2023

Israeli warplanes have launched an airstrike on Aleppo airport in northwestern Syria, the Syrian regime’s news agency SANA said.

Citing an unnamed military source, the news agency said missiles targeted Aleppo International Airport, causing “material damages".

“The Israeli enemy launched an aerial act of aggression with a number of missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Lattakia, targeting the vicinity of Aleppo International Airport,” SANA quoted the source as saying.

No casualties were reported.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside regime-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

READ MORE:Israeli air strike on Syria reportedly damages Aleppo airport

Recommended

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad’s forces.

On February 19, Israeli airstrikes targeted residential areas in Syria’s capital, Damascus, killing at least five people and wounding 15, according to SANA.

On January 2, the Syrian regime army said Israel’s military fired missiles toward the capital’s international airport, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers.

That attack came amid Israeli fears the Damascus airport was being used to funnel Iranian weaponry into the country.

READ MORE: Israeli strikes in Syria wound three soldiers: Syrian regime

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
