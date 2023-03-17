Members of rival gangs have joined hands to unleash a reign of terror across northern Brazil – torching vehicles and buildings, breaking window panes and firing at public buildings in a fresh round of violence in the Latin American nation.

The wave of predawn attacks over the past three days have been reported from at least 28 towns and cities in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, including its capital Natal.

At least two suspects have been killed in clashes with police, two other people were wounded, and 30 have been arrested so far, officials said.

Officials said the attacks were planned and ordered from inside prison by gang leaders as a protest against jail conditions after their requests for televisions, electricity, and conjugal visits were turned down. The attacks were also said to be in retaliation for new regulations cracking down on criminal factions’ operations within the penal system.

Two rival gang factions are said to have aligned under a temporary truce to attack security forces.

Several cities in the state of Rio Grande do Norte suspended public transport and closed schools.

Authorities sent additional federal police to the state but reinforcements may climb in coming days, Justice and Security Minister Flavio Dino was quoted as saying.

Violent past

Organised gangs appeared around the 1970s when Brazil saw inequality and unemployment rise along with rapid urbanisation, according to data collected by the US-based non-profit Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).

Dealing with guns and drugs, these gangs quickly drew hundreds of youngsters to their rank and file. Some of these became a state within a state, welding enormous power and wealth.

Brazil’s capital Rio de Janeiro recorded 27 violent fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021, much higher than the national average of 22. With at least 1,356 confirmed fatalities, Rio de Janeiro also exceeded all other Brazilian states in the number of deaths related to police operations.

One of the most notorious gangs in Brazil is the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), which was founded in the 1990s and is responsible for much of the violence in the country. The PCC has been involved in a number of high-profile incidents, including a prison riot in 2019 that left at least 55 people dead.

Other gangs operating in Brazil include the Red Command (Comando Vermelho), the Third Pure Command (Terceiro Comando Puro), and the Amigos dos Amigos (Friends of Friends), all of which are based in Rio de Janeiro.

The government has taken various measures to address the problem, including increasing law enforcement presence in gang-controlled areas and implementing social programs aimed at preventing young people from joining gangs.

However, these efforts have been largely unsuccessful in curbing the violence, and the situation remains a major challenge for Brazilian society.