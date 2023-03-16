The Israeli parliament – Knesset – has approved a contentious bill that would repeal clauses of the 2005 Disengagement Law that ban Jewish communities and military forces from living in the besieged Gaza Strip and the northern West Bank.

The Knesset approval came amid the Benjamin Netyanhu-led far-right government’s move to weaken the judiciary, which has sparked weeks-long mass protests.

It would take three readings for the amendment to become law.

If approved, the law would enable Israeli settlers to reconstruct illegal outposts near Jenin in the occupied northern West Bank that were dismantled in 2005.

The Bill is crucial to the Benjamin Netyanhu-led extreme right government’s effort to legalise Homesh, an illegal settlement outpost which settlers have repeatedly attempted to rebuild.

The Bill was introduced by many Israeli far-right politicians.

At least 40 Knesset members voted in favour of the Bill, while 17 lawmakers opposed it.

According to the legislation's introductory text, the Disengagement Law will not apply to the evacuated territory – the four settlements of Sa-Nur, Homesh, Ganim and Kadim evacuated in 2005. The Bill says there is no longer any justification to prevent Israelis from entering and staying in northern Samaria, a reference to the biblical name of the West Bank.

Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, defended the Bill, saying the changes in the law would correct an “injustice” even if it takes a few years.

“The bill is intended to cancel the declaration of a closed military zone in northern Samaria within the law from 2005 and to enable renewed entry of Israelis,” he said.

What is the Disengagement Law?

In 2005, then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon enacted a law requiring unilateral Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Gaza Strip and the northern West Bank and the removal of 25 settlements in the two areas.

This was done with the dual purpose of improving Israel’s security and international status in the absence of peace negotiations with Palestinians.