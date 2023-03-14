WORLD
China to resume issuing visas in 'all categories'
Visa-free entry for Hainan Island, cruise ships in Shanghai, Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macau will also be resumed.
The notice didn't specify whether vaccination certificates or negative Covid-19 tests would be required. / AP Archive
March 14, 2023

China has announced it will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas after a three-year halt during the pandemic.

China is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists. The announcement on Tuesday came after it declared a “decisive victory” over Covid-19 in February.

All types of visas will resume from Wednesday. Visa-free entry also will resume at destinations such as Hainan Island as well as for cruise ships entering Shanghai that had no visa requirement before Covid-19.

The notice didn't specify whether vaccination certificates or negative Covid-19 tests would be required.

The move would “further facilitate the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel,” according to the notice posted on the websites of numerous Chinese missions and embassies.

China had stuck to a harsh “zero-covid” strategy involving sudden lockdowns and daily Covid-19 testing to try to stop the virus before abandoning most aspects of the policy in December amid growing opposition.

READ MORE: China's embassy in South Korea halts issue of short-term visas

