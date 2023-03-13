Türkiye's Supreme Election Council's list of 36 parties which will participate in the presidential and parliamentary election set for May 14, 2023 has been published in the Official Gazette.

The political parties to compete in the elections include Justice and Development (AK) Party, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Grand Unity Party (BBP), Republican People's Party (CHP), Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi), Democracy and Progress Party, Future Party, Good (IYI) Party, Homeland Party, New Welfare Party, Democrat Party, Democratic Left Party, Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and Communist Party of Türkiye.

Some practices and prohibitions for election day were also published on Sunday in the Official Gazette.

The sale of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited from 6 AM local time (0300 GMT) to 12 AM local time (2100 GMT) on election day.

No one will be allowed to carry weapons except those who are responsible for maintaining security and order.