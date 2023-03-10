A new strain of Adenovirus has led to thousands of hospitalisations in India, with at least 40 children dying from the viral disease in the West Bengal state alone.

The death rate is slowly rising and Karnataka state is also witnessing a surge in infection cases as of March 10.

Although the states affected by the virus are yet to close schools, doctors urge parents to keep their children indoors until the virus's peak time declines.

Children with low immunity during seasonal flus or those who usually suffer from respiratory infections throughout the year are most vulnerable to this new Adenovirus strain, Dr Sayan Chakraborty, a chest disease doctor at the Advanced Medical Research Institute in West Bengal's capital city Kolkata, tells TRT World.

"Kids showing symptoms of cough or runny nose must stay indoors or quarantine." Chakraborty added that healthy children should take precautions, such as wearing face masks and applying hand sanitisers.

Most children have been infected with Adenovirus once between ages 0 to 10, and 90 percent of them recover fully. But new strains seem to take a heavy toll on health.

Hospitals in West Bengal are running out of capacity of pediatric intensive care units, according to The Times of India.

As per Newsclick, a father who lost his child blamed the lack of ventilators for the death of his child.

"If there was an adequate ICU, my child might have survived," the father told Newsclick.

Adenoviruses are DNA viruses that typically cause mild infections involving the upper or lower respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract, or eyes.