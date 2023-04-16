WORLD
UN chief demands justice for staff deaths as fighting rages in Sudan
Despite humanitarian pause, heavy gunfire could be heard in central Khartoum near the airport, and dense black smoke billowed from the surrounding area.
Aerial image shows a view of several planes damaged at the Khartoum International Airport. / AFP
April 16, 2023

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned clashes in Sudan that have left dozens of civilians dead including three workers for the global body's food agency, demanding swift justice over the killings.

Guterres "strongly condemns the deaths and injuries of civilians, including the death of three staff members of the World Food Programme in North Darfur, with a further two seriously injured," the UN chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Sunday, adding: "Those responsible should be brought to justice without delay."

The top UN official also reiterated his call for an immediate halt to the fighting and "a return to dialogue," stressing he remains engaged with regional leaders and with Sudanese stakeholders "to find a way out of this crisis," Dujarric added.

"The Secretary-General reminds the parties of the need to respect international law, including the obligation to ensure the safety and security of all United Nations and associated personnel, their premises and their assets."

READ MORE: Sudan clashes leave at least 56 dead, wound nearly 600

Diplomatic sources told AFP news agency that the UN Security Council is planning to discuss the situation in Sudan at a closed-door meeting on Monday.

Raging urban battles over two days between the Sudanese Armed Forces and a rival paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have left at least 56 civilians dead and sparked regional concern, with neighbors Egypt and Chad closing their borders with Sudan.

Recommended

Fighting continued after nightfall on Sunday, as Sudanese hunkered down in their homes with fears of a prolonged conflict that could plunge the country into deeper chaos, dashing long-held hopes for a transition to civilian-led democracy. 

Violence erupted early Saturday following weeks of power struggles between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo who heads the heavily armed RSF.

The pro-democracy Central Committee of Sudan Doctors reported 56 civilians killed as well as "tens of deaths" among security forces, and around 600 wounded.

Late Sunday afternoon the army said they had "agreed to a United Nations proposal to open safe passage for humanitarian cases", including the evacuation of wounded, for three hours, which ended at 1700 GMT. 

RSF confirmed the measure, though they said it would last four hours, and both sides maintained their right to "respond in the event of transgressions" from the other side.

Despite the pause, heavy gunfire could be heard in central Khartoum near the airport, and dense black smoke billowed from the surrounding area.

READ MORE: Türkiye, UN, US urge ceasefire, de-escalation as fighting erupts in Sudan

